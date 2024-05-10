Massive MLRS strikes were conducted on AFU in Volchansk, Kharkov region this morning.
The United States will announce a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine today, Politico reports.
It will include Patriot missiles and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
