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Autopsy Results Vaxed People-Various Body Tissue Microscope Pictures-Explanations. Dr.Jane Ruby
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434 views • September 28, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby explains the microscope pictures of liver, heart, lymph node tissues under a microscope. In this particular study, the autopsy's were done on 8 people, that had all died within 2-WEEKS of receiving the covid "vaccination". Also, many metal microscopic particles were shown on these pictures (thousands in 1 drop of blood). And the immune systems of these people were fighting off the "invasion" of the foreign substances injected into their body. No gory autopsy pictures here, just tissue samples of various parts of the body, and a summary of what you are seeing by Dr. Jane Ruby
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