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THE LIVING AND ENDURING WORD OF GOD
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0 view • January 25, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 1:22-25 and 1. Peter 2:1-3. Every day, Christians must obey the truth. This will make their life pure. Psalm 119:9 says, ‘How can a young man live a pure life? When he lives the way that God’s word tells us’. The Bible is God’s word. The Bible is truth. As Christians become purer in their lives, they will have a deeper love for each other. They will not have evil thoughts and feelings about other Christians. To have sincere love means they really care about other people. They mean what they say. People are not sincere when they just pretend to love other people.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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