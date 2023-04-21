NOT 1 BUT 2 WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS NEW ZEALAND / METEOR EXPLODED OVER KIEV / MILLIONS TO HIT / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley

April 20, 2023

Today is now 4/20/23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off I'll say I'm reposting from my last video due to most of my last video was censored to a few countries over youtube giving me a false copyright claim to my video when nothing in my video was copyrighted and a news clip in my last video also wasn't copyrighted especially since I use news clips all in fair use according to law. So I must for all to see reshow the 2 large either dark planet x system objects. Or 2 extra bodies that came in after the planet x system did in earths solar system passing you'll see I caught the same massive darker either planet x system body or 1 of 2 massive planet bodies that invaded earths solar system after the planet x system invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007. And even more shocking is there looks like I caught 2 not 1 massive planet bodies on new zealand ( christ church ) timelapse on the date of yesterday on 4/19/23 a day before the hybrid weird solar eclipse that has already begun taking place already over southeast Asia. The South Pacific and over Australia. And to me it's by no accident I feel christ allowed me to see the massive bodies again on the SAME EXACT CAMERA I caught it on last time on the ( Christs church New Zealand sky camera) it's no accident it just happened to be caught for one in a place called christ church ( it's as God is giving loud warnings for his church / true saved Christians to be ready for and prepare for God)... As said in the video last time I caught one of these 2 massive bodies in my footage was around a year or more ago in the SAME LOCATION CHRISTS CHURCH NEW ZEALAND. Though now 2 massive bodies I caught passing new zealand sky cameras.... I'm mind blown as I really wasn't expecting to catch anything hours ago, and surely I did but not just 1 body though as you'll see 2 massive dark bodies... Which is an amazing find to me.... God lets me see whether with my own eyes or camera and video footage the best evidence anyone can find I guess that's a blessing. Though to knowing too much is a burden and feels like a heavy curse. As only few others who truly are watching and warning know what I feel and mean. Not bragging its just truth... Also BREAKING NEWS coming out of Ukraine just hours ago a massive asteroid chunk just came in right over Kiev in Ukraine. 1-2 maybe 3 videos back on my youtube page if look down my videos you'll see I just posted a massive asteroid chunk that came in hitting Russia literally on April 11th 2023. I'm the only one other than the man in Russia who caught it that has shown that footage from Russia videos down its in the same video titled meteor debri over israel as Israel had one also come in 2-3 days ago. Now another one that's massive and exploded directly over Kiev. As I said in videos back its no accident nor coincidence God has been sending asteroid debris to all countries involved in the Ukrainian war and to all countries setting up for biblical Armageddon/world war 3. God's giving loud signs. As I said soo many times first is coming in clusters as insider mike from around the world warned years back as clusters of debri are coming in from planet xs tail also from a separate planet x system object. Plus NASA is watching 3-4 other solar systems invading and coming around earths own solar system and the 3-4 being watched all have debri fields. Soon the asteroids coming from planet xs debri tail will start falling in waves by the millions as that time is soon especially the moment Christ raptures his bride/ meaning the church the body of Christ ( true saved Christians who will be raptured/ caught up into the clouds when the trumpet blows meeting yeshua Jesus in the air and those alive that get raptured wI'll be caught up after the dead in christs bodies/ bones/ ashes so on are caught up to meet the souls/Spirits already in heaven now awaiting a new transformation of body of all. Though to those alive during the rapture that are raptured we know either at the moment the rapture occurs or after asteroid debris will really begin to fall from planet x/ biblical wormwood.... Plus more.... Newcomers, I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are for understanding of all I'm showing.

