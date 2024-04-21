Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"They Tried to Burn Us Inside the Ambulance" - A Palestinian Paramedic Speaks out about the Deliberate Targeting of Ambulances and Medical Teams by Israeli Settlers and Occupation Forces
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1022 Subscribers
45 views
Published 14 hours ago

"They tried to burn us inside the ambulance" - A Palestinian paramedic speaks out about the deliberate targeting of ambulances and medical teams by Israeli settlers and occupation forces in their communities. 

Today, in al-Sawiya village, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, his colleague, an ambulance driver, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers while evacuating wounded Palestinians.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket