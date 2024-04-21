"They tried to burn us inside the ambulance" - A Palestinian paramedic speaks out about the deliberate targeting of ambulances and medical teams by Israeli settlers and occupation forces in their communities.
Today, in al-Sawiya village, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, his colleague, an ambulance driver, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers while evacuating wounded Palestinians.
