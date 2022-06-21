Colonel Richard H. Black: "Ukraine Has Lost the War, but the Nuclear Option May Still Be a Threat"

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Great perspective from the masterful mind of retired US Colonel Richard Black who tells the Schiller Institute why he feels that the Russians have won the war in Ukraine and the only fog of war that Ukraine and their allies (including the USA) are winning is the propaganda and disinformation war.
Mirrored video:
Ukraine Has Lost the War: But Thermonuclear War Still Threatens (Colonel Richard H. Black)
Schiller Institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_54M0muoJU
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