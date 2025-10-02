BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump's Purge of 100+ Generals & The Military's War on Deep State Infiltration
617 views • 2 days ago

Kristy Allen reveals how President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are conducting a historic cleansing of the U.S. military. Following the Secret Service's dismantling of a telecommunications threat network in New York, Trump summoned all general officers to a high-stakes "all call" at Quantico—home to Marine Corps intelligence and NSA operations. The purpose? To test their loyalty to the Constitution using a revolutionary energy-based assessment. The result? Over 100 generals and admirals who failed the test were immediately removed from command.


