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COVID-19 Vaccine DEATHS and SIDE EFFECTS
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310 views • July 15, 2021
You will NEVER take the COVID-19 vaccine after this 25 minute RAW and UNDENIABLE TRUTH RED PILL on these Science Fiction COVID-19 Experimental Gene Therapy BIOWEAPON Injections called "vaccines". It's a genetic manipulation medical experiment on the entire human race. You don't have to be a guinea pig. JUST SAY NO!!!!!
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
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