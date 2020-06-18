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Hollywood Elites Protect Beverly Hills from 'Autonomous Zones' with Martial Law
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275 views • June 18, 2020
Alex Jones exposes the hypocrisy of the leftist Hollywood elites as they lockdown Beverly Hills with a Martial Law curfew enforcement to prevent any of the autonomous zones they publicly support from popping up near their mansions.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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