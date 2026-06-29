568 References to Providence in Washington's Bold Faith-Based Writings - Jane Hampton Cook





Jane Hampton Cook thought George Washington was overrated…until she began researching his life and reading his writings. Jane, a former White House staffer, served during the administration of former President George W. Bush. In addition, she is an accomplished author, speaker, and historian. Jane highlights the incredible life of George Washington - his career, his leadership, and his faith in “Providence.” Jane says that Washington referred to the hand of Providence - or God’s hand in his life - 568 times in his writings alone. “For Washington, leadership wasn’t about glory; it was about justice,” declares Jane. She also recounts the spiritual history of young America and the important role gratitude plays in national greatness.









TAKEAWAYS





The Continental Congress never shied away from calling on the people to hold a time of prayer





Jane’s brand-new series, Revolutionary Readers for America’s 250th, makes history fun for kids





America’s 250th anniversary is a great chance to learn about the nation’s history and have fun celebrating at the same time





Washington was a visionary - he understood that he fought for the freedom of unborn millions









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

George Washington’s New Year’s Resolution in 1776: https://bit.ly/4tILHBg

Tuttle Twins (get 15% off with code TINA15): https://bit.ly/4xLpJjL

Revolutionary Readers: https://bit.ly/4tiY6vY

New Laws Teachers Allowed to Teach on History: https://bit.ly/4gFcWcv

General Orders, 1775: https://bit.ly/44sZIs6

Washington Writes to John Augustine: https://bit.ly/4wcY4qs

Washington’s Near-Death Miracle: https://bit.ly/4xVCV5S

Washington and the Army’s First Thanksgiving: https://bit.ly/3R4IvCb





🔗 CONNECT WITH JANE HAMPTON COOK

Website: https://janecook.com/

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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janehamptoncook/

X: https://x.com/janehamptoncook

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@America250Jane





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Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin





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