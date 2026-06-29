568 References to Providence in Washington's Bold Faith-Based Writings - Jane Hampton Cook

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Jane Hampton Cook thought George Washington was overrated…until she began researching his life and reading his writings. Jane, a former White House staffer, served during the administration of former President George W. Bush. In addition, she is an accomplished author, speaker, and historian. Jane highlights the incredible life of George Washington - his career, his leadership, and his faith in “Providence.” Jane says that Washington referred to the hand of Providence - or God’s hand in his life - 568 times in his writings alone. “For Washington, leadership wasn’t about glory; it was about justice,” declares Jane. She also recounts the spiritual history of young America and the important role gratitude plays in national greatness.
TAKEAWAYS
The Continental Congress never shied away from calling on the people to hold a time of prayer
Jane’s brand-new series, Revolutionary Readers for America’s 250th, makes history fun for kids
America’s 250th anniversary is a great chance to learn about the nation’s history and have fun celebrating at the same time
Washington was a visionary - he understood that he fought for the freedom of unborn millions
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
George Washington’s New Year’s Resolution in 1776: https://bit.ly/4tILHBg
Tuttle Twins (get 15% off with code TINA15): https://bit.ly/4xLpJjL
Revolutionary Readers: https://bit.ly/4tiY6vY
New Laws Teachers Allowed to Teach on History: https://bit.ly/4gFcWcv
General Orders, 1775: https://bit.ly/44sZIs6
Washington Writes to John Augustine: https://bit.ly/4wcY4qs
Washington’s Near-Death Miracle: https://bit.ly/4xVCV5S
Washington and the Army’s First Thanksgiving: https://bit.ly/3R4IvCb
🔗 CONNECT WITH JANE HAMPTON COOK
Website: https://janecook.com/
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X: https://x.com/janehamptoncook
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@America250Jane
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Augusta Precious Metals: www.GoldWithMom.com
Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
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