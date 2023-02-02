The movie to stop world war 3 that is ON

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
World War 3 is here, this movie is trying to stop it.
Clips used in this film:
* Russian military "Wagner Group" recruitment video of american freedom fighters
* UN's "kill the children for earth" poster aka Hitlers Gaia religion
* UN's 1010 ad "kill EVERYONE for earth" aka Hitlers Gaia religion
* The Real Face of the European Union (2002) by Philip Day
* The Dictator (2012) Sacha Baron Cohen
* The Dictator (1940) Charlie Chaplin
Website: http://pacsteam.org
