X22 REPORT - Trump Sends Message, Crimes Against Humanity, House Of Cards, Pain

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2821b - July 11, 2022

Trump Sends Message, Crimes Against Humanity, House Of Cards, Pain



The [DS] is trapped in their own agenda. The drips are now turning into floods and soon the people are going to see it all. Hunter Biden info is being leaked out daily now. Trump sends message, crimes against humanity, SA are on deck. The [DS] is feeling pain and their house of cards is about to come tumbling down and the people will understand who the the treasons people are.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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