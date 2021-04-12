Zombie apocalypse (the Covid fraud epained in under 17 mins)

Dr Vernon Coleman. English. Respected. Wise. Fearless. Truthful. Heavily censored. A simple summary which could be used to help people understand just how and why politicians, billionaires and assorted crooks had stolen their freedom, destroyed democracy and deliberately introduced policies designed to kill billions. I hope that those who are already awake will recommend this video to those who are fast asleep. Everything in this video is, as always, completely accurate and can easily be proved by avoiding websites such as those owned by the BBC, the Guardian and the rest of the mainstream media - doing a little research on the internet.



You can add all the mainstream media outlets in the USA and my homeland of Australia to that list of "captured organizations" too. Live with good intent. Ride the wave. God wins a:)