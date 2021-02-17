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EP 2328-9AM COURT DOCS CONFIRM: CNN & NBC Paid Leftist Who Incited Unlawful Activity On Jan 6th
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270 views • February 17, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2328 - 9AM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 17, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706533 

 

Court documents have revealed that both CNN and NBC paid leftist rioter John Sullivan $35,000 a piece for footage he shot during the storming of the Capitol building on January 6th.  Sullivan argued that he was attending the protest as a journalist to get footage to sell.  Politico reports that “Sullivan’s defense attorney even filed invoices with the court showing that CNN and NBC each paid Sullivan’s firm $35,000 last month for rights to video he filmed of chaotic scenes outside and inside the Capitol, including the deadly shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.”  Sullivan also received $5,000 from a company called Left/Right Productions and $2,500 from Australia’s ABC, according to the records.  A federal magistrate judge ordered Sullivan “to end his involvement with a business he founded (InsurgenceUSA) that the Justice Department says promotes and glorifies violent protests,” the report further states.  The notion that Sullivan was just a bystander is clearly countered by his many comments on the footage encouraging violence, including repeatedly yelling ‘burn it down’.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16954 


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