Souled Out Podcast // Season 9 // Episode 10

I know. I know.





I'm not trying to sound like Aaron Lewis from Staind -- but it's been a while.





After two months of no podcasts I'm back and I'm angry! Sort of. Think of this episode as a catch-up and "recallibrating my instruments" show. I've been tied up with quite a lot in the last two months and much has transpired.





As we get closer to the midterm elections, it's important that we take time to detox our minds from all of the chaos of today's world. We're altogether fighting in this wild spiritual war, but we should remember to come up for air from time to time.





Boy does it feel great to be back though. I missed you all!





What did I miss? Is the pandemic over? Is nuclear war right around the corner? Am I transgender because I watched a show on Netflix the other day?





So much to catch up on. Good times ahead for freedom-loving people. America will be saved.





