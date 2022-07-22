Top Military Secrets Reveal CCP Uses Ordinary Chinese as Human Shield When War Breaks Out

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https://gnews.org/post/px858226
According to the Chinese Communist Party’s top-secret military documents obtained by the New Federal State Of China, it is revealed that as early as 2005, the CCP has begun preparation to undermine world peace, making a series of strategic deployments and military projects in this regard. One of the most noteworthy and important aspects is to use ordinary Chinese people as human shields as their first line of defense when war comes.The CCP deliberately built all military facilities in densely populated major urban areas, especially where schools, nursing homes and hospitals are located