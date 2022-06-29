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Kooky Senator Elizabeth Warren has suggested that the Biden administration put abortion tents on federal land in banned states.
Warren told Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener about her bizarre idea.
“I just spoke with [Warren], who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks,” Kitchener tweeted on Monday.
The reporter quoted Warren saying, “they could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it.”
“It’s time to declare a medical emergency,” Warren reportedly continued.
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