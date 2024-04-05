423 - Der 13. Tag

Die ersten 12 Tage eines Jahres,
vom Frühlingsanfang 0° Widder an gerechnet,
zeigen die Geschehnisse während der kommenden 12 Monate.
Der 13. Tag zeigt das Ziel bestimmter Leute.
.
