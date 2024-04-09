Why are People PANICKING Over the Eclipse

Glenn Beck





Apr 8, 2024





A total solar eclipse is passing across America and apparently, some people are panicking. Is it the end of the world? Or is it just another calendar event that we've seen before and works like clockwork? Glenn and Stu review some of the craziest historical and modern interpretations of the solar eclipse: Is a giant frog eating the sun? Are the sun and moon mating? Is Mercury in retrograde? Is it all a government psy-op? But one thing is definitely true: People are paying a lot of money for hotels along the eclipse's path...and Glenn has an offer for them.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTnpwBPJgbc