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The Destruction of America in the Bible? - Short Video
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144 views • November 12, 2021
Until recently many people never thought the fall of America would be possible, BUT was it predicted in the Bible almost 2000 years ago and we have just been to deaf to hear it?
Click here to see a longer video called "Come Out Of Her My People!": https://bit.ly/30dBswi
Click here to see a longer video called "Come Out Of Her My People!": https://bit.ly/30dBswi
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