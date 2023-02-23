Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Bhakdi Interview - Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha & The Ongoing Cover Up Of The Deadly COVID Jabs
79 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

The Last American Vagabond


Feb 22, 2023


Joining me today is Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, here to discuss the recent collapse and subsequent coma of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha, following her 3rd COVID-19 injection. We will also discuss the early assessments made by Dr. Bhakdi regarding the injections and how they have all now been proven to be correct, and yet the government administration not only continues, but broadens out to all possible vaccines, including for animals.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-bhakdi-interview-thai-princess-bajrakitiyabha-deadly-covid-jab-cover-up


Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bDcNw082QOGs/

Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinecover updeathsthailandjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidmicrobiologistdr sucharit bhakdidr bhakdiprincess bajrakitiyabha

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket