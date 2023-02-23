Dr. Bhakdi Interview - Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha & The Ongoing Cover Up Of The Deadly COVID Jabs

The Last American Vagabond
Feb 22, 2023
Joining me today is Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, here to discuss the recent collapse and subsequent coma of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha, following her 3rd COVID-19 injection. We will also discuss the early assessments made by Dr. Bhakdi regarding the injections and how they have all now been proven to be correct, and yet the government administration not only continues, but broadens out to all possible vaccines, including for animals.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-bhakdi-interview-thai-princess-bajrakitiyabha-deadly-covid-jab-cover-up
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bDcNw082QOGs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.