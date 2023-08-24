Trump’s Immigration Plan To END BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP Creates Assembly Line Deportation Machine

Stew Peters Show





August 24, 2023





What will a Donald Trump second term mean for illegal aliens?

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is here to talk about Trump’s new immigration plan.

Trump's new plan would implement unprecedented new restrictions on immigration and the border.

Immigrants with communist of Marxist ideologies will not be allowed to enter.

The travel ban will be reinstated and expanded to prevent more third world immigrants from coming to America.

Trump is also planning a Naval blockade to break off the drug cartel’s shipping lanes.

An executive order will also be issued ending birthright citizenship.

The Arizona Senate is still supporting numerous court efforts in getting to the bottom of the stolen gubernatorial election of 2022.

Trump laying out the specifics of his immigration plan is a clarion call to his supporters.

The drug cartels must be labeled enemy combatants so the military will take action and eliminate this dangerous and murderous threat to the people.

The election in Arizona was clearly stolen from Kari Lake.

This is very similar to how Cornel Douglass McGreggor recently described the undermining of democratic governments by secret Deep State forces in Ukraine.

The current regime in Ukraine is not legitimate just like Katie Hobbs' administration in Arizona.

Candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh lost by 200 votes but there are still 9k provisional ballots that have yet to be counted to this day.

The election thieves are the real enemy combatants and if the Supreme Court install Kari Lake to her rightful place then politicians and officials who enabled the theft must be arrested and tried.

As more election truth is revealed, expect the Deep State to come out with new indictments out of Arizona.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3aygwt-trumps-immigration-plan-to-end-birthright-citizenship-creates-assembly-line.html