BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump’s Immigration Plan To END BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP Creates Assembly Line Deportation Machine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • August 24, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 24, 2023


What will a Donald Trump second term mean for illegal aliens?

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is here to talk about Trump’s new immigration plan.

Trump's new plan would implement unprecedented new restrictions on immigration and the border.

Immigrants with communist of Marxist ideologies will not be allowed to enter.

The travel ban will be reinstated and expanded to prevent more third world immigrants from coming to America.

Trump is also planning a Naval blockade to break off the drug cartel’s shipping lanes.

An executive order will also be issued ending birthright citizenship.

The Arizona Senate is still supporting numerous court efforts in getting to the bottom of the stolen gubernatorial election of 2022.

Trump laying out the specifics of his immigration plan is a clarion call to his supporters.

The drug cartels must be labeled enemy combatants so the military will take action and eliminate this dangerous and murderous threat to the people.

The election in Arizona was clearly stolen from Kari Lake.

This is very similar to how Cornel Douglass McGreggor recently described the undermining of democratic governments by secret Deep State forces in Ukraine.

The current regime in Ukraine is not legitimate just like Katie Hobbs' administration in Arizona.

Candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh lost by 200 votes but there are still 9k provisional ballots that have yet to be counted to this day.

The election thieves are the real enemy combatants and if the Supreme Court install Kari Lake to her rightful place then politicians and officials who enabled the theft must be arrested and tried.

As more election truth is revealed, expect the Deep State to come out with new indictments out of Arizona.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3aygwt-trumps-immigration-plan-to-end-birthright-citizenship-creates-assembly-line.html

Keywords
trumppresidentmilitarydonald trumpexecutive orderborderattorney generaldeportationmachineillegal aliensimmigration plancommunisttravel bandrug cartelenemy combatantsnaval blockadestolen electionarizona senatorstew peterskari lakewendy rogersabe hamadehassembly lineend birthright citizenshipnew restrictions on immigration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy