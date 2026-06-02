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2020 Election Was an Act of War: Why the Truth Is Finally Coming
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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President Trump has said it for years: we caught them all. We have it all. Fake ballots from China. Mail-in drop boxes. Electronic voting machines connected to the internet. Dominion and Smartmatic flipping votes for Biden. The ways they cheated are astounding.


But this has always been about timing. Assuring the evidence, whistleblowers, and defectors are rock solid. The rigging did not start in 2020. It had been happening for decades. The military stopped it just long enough for Trump to take his rightful position in 2016. It was rigged for Hillary to win.


We have been in a wartime scenario since then. A covert military intelligence operation to save our republic. The criminal fraud syndicate reaches far and wide—three-letter agencies, governors, mayors, Congress. Infiltration from within. Foreign ties.


So where are we now? Exposure. Then arrests. Then justice.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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electionriggingexposedfakeballotschinadominionsmartmaticfraudtrumprightfulpositionhillarydesignedwinwartimescenariosince2016covertmilitaryoperationcriminalfraudsyndicatethreeletteragenciesinfiltrationforeigntieselectionexposurethenarrestsmailindropboxeshackedelectronicvotingmachinesonlinecaughtthemalltimingnotlackofevidence
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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