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Maricopa County sheriff refuses to check legal status of foreign worker who can't speak English.
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40 views • March 08, 2021
Maricopa county sheriff(not wearing mask) refuses to check if street maintenance worker(who can't speak canEnglish, not wearing mask, possible TB superspreader)is here legally. Police claim it's not their "job" but the Constitution stipulates under USC Article 4, Section 4 the government must protect all states from foreign invasion. There are now over 15 million illegal aliens in the USA from mostly unfriendly nations that commit over 20% of the violent crime, take jobs like this from US citizens and spread diseases that kill many more people than covid like TB and Malaria(illegals don't get tested for many serious diseases)
However, the government now at all levels will spend more time fining and locking up healthy Americans for not double masking and opening their small businesses defying draconian lock down "orders".
US CODE 8 SECTION 1324 ABBREVIATED:
U.S. Code 8 SECTION 1324
(a)Criminal penalties
(1)
(A)Any person who—
(i)knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than as designated by the Commissioner, regardless of whether such alien has received prior official authorization to come to, enter, or reside in the United States and regardless of any future official action which may be taken with respect to such alien;
(ii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law;
(iii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation;
Follow this page and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency.
EMAIL [email protected] with your name, city, state to be on VIP mailing list, pledge $ donation. Subscribe to my youtube channel at "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR"
Jonathan Adler is a professional photographer, investigative reporter and pro nationalist activist for secure borders and jobs/ businesses for US citizens, not illegal aliens. Adler is against any forced masking and forced vaccines, as well as businesses shutdown my governments.
RED ALERT ADVISORY TO PATRIOT GROUPS:
THIS IS A GLOBALIST ATTACK ON THE USA BY INSURGENCY, PLANDEMIC, RACE WAR AND INFILTRATION.
Bill Gates, Rockefellers, Gulf sheiks(Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns Twitter and Lyft), Ford's and Chinese rulers finance this globalist attack on the USA.
ORGANIZE AND ACTIVATE ARMED PATRIOT MILITIAS IN YOUR HOME CITIES TO ID AND ARREST GUN GRABBERS, STREET THUG LOOTERS, TRAITOR POLITICIANS, EMPLOYERS OF AND ILLEGAL ALIENS FOR ARREST.
US Army belongs on the border to stop foreign invasion, terrorists and entry of disease carriers not fighting Americans internally.
If the globalist deep state takes full control of the military through foreign infiltration once they're deployed, they will be used to attack patriots, force vaccines and disarm gun owners.
At least 10% of the US military are now foreigners and illegal aliens from hostile nations e.g. sudan, china, senegal, honduras etc.
ORGANIZE ARMED DEFENSE GROUPS WITH LIKEMINDED PATRIOTS TO DEFEND YOUR COMMUNITIES AND DEMAND THE FEDERAL GOVT PROTECT THE BORDER WITH US ARMY.
YOU MUST DEMAND GOVT. ARREST TRAITORS. CHINESE COLLABORATORS EG FAUCI, ROCKEFELLERS, GATES, BUSHES, CLINTONS, OBAMA, PELOSI, NEWSOM, CUOMO, NOT ATTACK AND SHUTDOWN AMERICAN WORKERS AND BUSINESSES.
If govt. fails to do this, armed citizen militias must arrest traitors working with Chinese govt/globalists.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNELS "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR AND "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT" FOR GROUNDBREAKING NEWS AND ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.
EMAIL [email protected] TO RECEIVE SPECIAL REPORTS, ADVISORIES AND JOIN USDF (ARMED SOUTHWEST MILITIA PROTECTING THE BORDER IN CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA AND CONDUCTING INTERNAL COUNTERINSURGENCY OPERATIONS) AND/OR PLEDGE $ TO OUR ORGANIZATION.
However, the government now at all levels will spend more time fining and locking up healthy Americans for not double masking and opening their small businesses defying draconian lock down "orders".
US CODE 8 SECTION 1324 ABBREVIATED:
U.S. Code 8 SECTION 1324
(a)Criminal penalties
(1)
(A)Any person who—
(i)knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than as designated by the Commissioner, regardless of whether such alien has received prior official authorization to come to, enter, or reside in the United States and regardless of any future official action which may be taken with respect to such alien;
(ii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law;
(iii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation;
Follow this page and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency.
EMAIL [email protected] with your name, city, state to be on VIP mailing list, pledge $ donation. Subscribe to my youtube channel at "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR"
Jonathan Adler is a professional photographer, investigative reporter and pro nationalist activist for secure borders and jobs/ businesses for US citizens, not illegal aliens. Adler is against any forced masking and forced vaccines, as well as businesses shutdown my governments.
RED ALERT ADVISORY TO PATRIOT GROUPS:
THIS IS A GLOBALIST ATTACK ON THE USA BY INSURGENCY, PLANDEMIC, RACE WAR AND INFILTRATION.
Bill Gates, Rockefellers, Gulf sheiks(Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns Twitter and Lyft), Ford's and Chinese rulers finance this globalist attack on the USA.
ORGANIZE AND ACTIVATE ARMED PATRIOT MILITIAS IN YOUR HOME CITIES TO ID AND ARREST GUN GRABBERS, STREET THUG LOOTERS, TRAITOR POLITICIANS, EMPLOYERS OF AND ILLEGAL ALIENS FOR ARREST.
US Army belongs on the border to stop foreign invasion, terrorists and entry of disease carriers not fighting Americans internally.
If the globalist deep state takes full control of the military through foreign infiltration once they're deployed, they will be used to attack patriots, force vaccines and disarm gun owners.
At least 10% of the US military are now foreigners and illegal aliens from hostile nations e.g. sudan, china, senegal, honduras etc.
ORGANIZE ARMED DEFENSE GROUPS WITH LIKEMINDED PATRIOTS TO DEFEND YOUR COMMUNITIES AND DEMAND THE FEDERAL GOVT PROTECT THE BORDER WITH US ARMY.
YOU MUST DEMAND GOVT. ARREST TRAITORS. CHINESE COLLABORATORS EG FAUCI, ROCKEFELLERS, GATES, BUSHES, CLINTONS, OBAMA, PELOSI, NEWSOM, CUOMO, NOT ATTACK AND SHUTDOWN AMERICAN WORKERS AND BUSINESSES.
If govt. fails to do this, armed citizen militias must arrest traitors working with Chinese govt/globalists.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNELS "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR AND "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT" FOR GROUNDBREAKING NEWS AND ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.
EMAIL [email protected] TO RECEIVE SPECIAL REPORTS, ADVISORIES AND JOIN USDF (ARMED SOUTHWEST MILITIA PROTECTING THE BORDER IN CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA AND CONDUCTING INTERNAL COUNTERINSURGENCY OPERATIONS) AND/OR PLEDGE $ TO OUR ORGANIZATION.
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