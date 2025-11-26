TRUMP Finally States Goal of Aggression Against Venezuela

First, a reporter wanted to know why Trump keeps meeting with terrorists, "The US this week did, of course, name Maduro the leader of a foreign terrorist organization? So why do you want to talk to him?"

Then he says, "I'm gonna tell you what the goal is you should probably know what the goal is, but they've caused a lot of problem, and they've sent millions of people into our country."

Alright.

Adding:

US strike force off Venezuela now big enough for full-scale aggression

📌 As US officials warn of a looming attack on Venezuela, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has amassed a force large enough to do so, the latest data shows.

This includes:

♦️ B-52H and B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, armed with 20 and 24 JASSM cruise missiles apiece

♦️ Ten or more Navy and Marine Corps F-35s at Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico, and at least 3 P-8 Poseidon spy planes and MQ-9 Reaper drones in Puerto Rico and El Salvador

♦️ An array of transports, from C-5 Galaxies and C-17A Globemasters to C-130 Super Hercules, stationed near Venezuela or deployable within hours, plus KC-135 Stratotankers to refuel them

♦️ Elements of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, armed with three warships, Harriers, Ospreys, Cobras, Venoms and Super Stallions, arrayed in the Caribbean Sea

♦️The Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, equipped with 9 squadrons of carrier wing strike jets, choppers and drones

♦️ ~250 Tomahawk cruise missile-equipped warships, from Ticonderoga-class cruisers to Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and at least two subs, including the Los Angeles-class USS Newport News

♦️ Navy supply ships, Coast Guard cutters, and US Army and Special Forces assets, including the USAV Wilson Wharf landing craft and the MV Ocean Trader drone and helicopter mothership

♦️ ~15k US personnel deployed in the region

Full-scale invasion imminent?

🌏 Conservative estimates suggest it would take 50-150k troops to mount a full-scale invasion and occupation.

🌏 But a ‘surgical’ and temporary Special Forces incursion backed by naval and air power is possible.

🌏 Or, the US could try to pull a 2011-Libya-style aerial assault, bombing Venezuela extensively with the aim of destabilizing and perhaps even splitting up the country, and then taking control of its vast oil fields, like they did in eastern Syria.

🌏 The US’s problem? Venezuela is no pushover. It has a millions-strong force ready for guerrilla resistance armed with thousands of Russian missiles and Iranian drones.



