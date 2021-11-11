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Sin changes your DNA and many more deep truths about the end times — REDPILL MGTOW SPIRIT REALM TRUTH
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151 views • November 11, 2021
Get right by believing in the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ now! John 3:16
and don't take the c19 jab
~~~
These videos are not mine! They are made by a guy called "Revolutions for tomorrow" (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmrv_42MBYOWnFz47Pnj5qg). He has many youtube channels and you should check them out.
The (((JAB THEY WANT EVERYONE TO TAKE))) is the mark of the beast!
*BIBLICAL PROPHECY. The Actual Truth - without the lies of post-Constantine false Christianity.
- The Antichrist is not an individual man. There will never be a single man ruling this entire world!
- The Beast = the real government [Illuminous powers that rule this world for and with satan]
- The Mark Of The Beast = (((THE JAB))) - has nano/quantum dot technology - / digital ID /
- The Image Of The Beast = Artificial Intelligence
- Worshipping The Image = Obeyeing the image [taking the mark(s) which can link you to A.I.]
- "The Name Of The Beast" = purpose of the beast [in hebrew scriptures , name = essence/ purpose]
- The Number Of The Beast and his number is The Number Of A Man = Mankind's Patent System
- The Two Witnesses are the two kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not two men(Elijah and Moses)..!
[[If you don't believe what I'm saying, look up the bible verses with the interlinear tool and look at the Greek words' meanings]]
To make it into heaven you actually have to keep God's laws, despite what mainstream christianity teaches you. What are God's laws? The 10 commandments, no smoking / drinking, Keep the sabbath holy and keep the dietary laws (Leviticus 11). Check the Precepts for proof!
PRECEPTS --- 1 John 5:3, 1 John 3:4, 1 John 2:4, Matthew 7:21-23, Ecclesiastes 12:13, John 14:15, Proverbs 8:17, Proverbs 28:9, Proverbs 6:23, Ecclesiasticus 12:6. Precept must be upon precept, as it is written in Isaiah 28:10. The Bible is not a novel you read from front to back! It is a puzzle. You have to connect the scriptures to know what they are really saying.
Check out this precept list: https://docs.google.com/document/d/18wTJ4l1fXJwPWefWFVNKXrvWx2-GYSf0Vd_D65MswdI/edit Knowledge of YEARS of Bible study packed into one google doc
AHAYAH is God's true name. It means I AM in hebrew. Yahweh is satan. PROOF = check the strong's concordance numbers 1961 (root word for AHAYAH) and 1942 (root word for Yahweh and look at their meanings!
I had a dream, I got everything I wanted......
and don't take the c19 jab
~~~
These videos are not mine! They are made by a guy called "Revolutions for tomorrow" (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmrv_42MBYOWnFz47Pnj5qg). He has many youtube channels and you should check them out.
The (((JAB THEY WANT EVERYONE TO TAKE))) is the mark of the beast!
*BIBLICAL PROPHECY. The Actual Truth - without the lies of post-Constantine false Christianity.
- The Antichrist is not an individual man. There will never be a single man ruling this entire world!
- The Beast = the real government [Illuminous powers that rule this world for and with satan]
- The Mark Of The Beast = (((THE JAB))) - has nano/quantum dot technology - / digital ID /
- The Image Of The Beast = Artificial Intelligence
- Worshipping The Image = Obeyeing the image [taking the mark(s) which can link you to A.I.]
- "The Name Of The Beast" = purpose of the beast [in hebrew scriptures , name = essence/ purpose]
- The Number Of The Beast and his number is The Number Of A Man = Mankind's Patent System
- The Two Witnesses are the two kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not two men(Elijah and Moses)..!
[[If you don't believe what I'm saying, look up the bible verses with the interlinear tool and look at the Greek words' meanings]]
To make it into heaven you actually have to keep God's laws, despite what mainstream christianity teaches you. What are God's laws? The 10 commandments, no smoking / drinking, Keep the sabbath holy and keep the dietary laws (Leviticus 11). Check the Precepts for proof!
PRECEPTS --- 1 John 5:3, 1 John 3:4, 1 John 2:4, Matthew 7:21-23, Ecclesiastes 12:13, John 14:15, Proverbs 8:17, Proverbs 28:9, Proverbs 6:23, Ecclesiasticus 12:6. Precept must be upon precept, as it is written in Isaiah 28:10. The Bible is not a novel you read from front to back! It is a puzzle. You have to connect the scriptures to know what they are really saying.
Check out this precept list: https://docs.google.com/document/d/18wTJ4l1fXJwPWefWFVNKXrvWx2-GYSf0Vd_D65MswdI/edit Knowledge of YEARS of Bible study packed into one google doc
AHAYAH is God's true name. It means I AM in hebrew. Yahweh is satan. PROOF = check the strong's concordance numbers 1961 (root word for AHAYAH) and 1942 (root word for Yahweh and look at their meanings!
I had a dream, I got everything I wanted......
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