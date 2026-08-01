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RT News - August 1 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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August 1, 2026

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Tensions are high in Madrid as the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the North African coast is overwhelmed with migrants leaving at least 67 dead. This comes as voices in and outside Spain point to US and Israeli interests trying to destabilise the situation in the country. An Israeli Parliament member is assaulted by his country's own Border Police officers. This occurs while he was attending ceremonies commemorating a Palestinian killed by a settler in the West Bank. We speak to Ofer Cassif himself. A route leading to multipolar stability - India and China resume border trade through the historic Silk Route corridor years after Covid and as tensions along the frontier subside.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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