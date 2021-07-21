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Werewolves and bigfoot infestation occurring because religious Christians removed God's protection
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88 views • July 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
Infestation of werewolves and bigfoot increasing because religious Christians removed God’s spiritual protection by redefining Bible verses and replacing Jesus with Jezebel and rebelling against women’s head coverings. They are the rebellious harlot Church.
There is an infestation of werewolves and bigfoot increasing on the earth now. There are trucks running them over and injuring them and people leaking those videos. The Illuminati NWO is frantically spreading lies to try to cover up the leaked videos and photos, and confiscating most before they get out to the dumb sinful wicked End Times human homo-sapiens specie populace. They are using their MIB flash pens to erase the memories of people who are seeing all these Ghostbusters paranormal activities. The Church that is supposed to be keeping these things out are the ones who are bringing them into our realm by redefining hundreds of Bible verses and removing God’s spiritual protection, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes. They are not only blind and dumb, but also crazy, because they are condoning all these things to come into our realm by not warning as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall” to all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers and bosses and coworkers and friends, so that everyone will leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Sin makes humans dumb, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise. By their modifying and sterilizing and diluting the truth, in order to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule, these religious Christians are covering up and befriending these werewolves and vampires and wendigos and bigfoots and chupacabras. This is why these religious Christians, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are cowardly traitors to our human homo-sapiens specie. They are sleeping with the enemy. The bigfoot chimera aliens descend from the children between the nephilim giants raping the sloths back in Noah’s Atlantis days. The nephilim alien globalist elites during Noah’s days Atlantis were not only Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibals, but they were also LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic spirit cooking ritual New Age Wicca witch fanatic feminist rapists raping God’s animals to create all kinds of bestiality hybrid monsters. A lot of the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” disinformation people during the Tribulation Age will be killed by the wild beasts. The religious Christians have now opened the way for aborted fetuses to be used for Anthony Fauci’s (Josef Mengele’s son) various Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist Wicca witches’ feminist “Planned Parenthood” experiments, including attaching their live abortion body parts to animals.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Infestation of werewolves and bigfoot increasing because religious Christians removed God’s spiritual protection by redefining Bible verses and replacing Jesus with Jezebel and rebelling against women’s head coverings. They are the rebellious harlot Church.
There is an infestation of werewolves and bigfoot increasing on the earth now. There are trucks running them over and injuring them and people leaking those videos. The Illuminati NWO is frantically spreading lies to try to cover up the leaked videos and photos, and confiscating most before they get out to the dumb sinful wicked End Times human homo-sapiens specie populace. They are using their MIB flash pens to erase the memories of people who are seeing all these Ghostbusters paranormal activities. The Church that is supposed to be keeping these things out are the ones who are bringing them into our realm by redefining hundreds of Bible verses and removing God’s spiritual protection, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes. They are not only blind and dumb, but also crazy, because they are condoning all these things to come into our realm by not warning as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall” to all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers and bosses and coworkers and friends, so that everyone will leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Sin makes humans dumb, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise. By their modifying and sterilizing and diluting the truth, in order to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule, these religious Christians are covering up and befriending these werewolves and vampires and wendigos and bigfoots and chupacabras. This is why these religious Christians, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are cowardly traitors to our human homo-sapiens specie. They are sleeping with the enemy. The bigfoot chimera aliens descend from the children between the nephilim giants raping the sloths back in Noah’s Atlantis days. The nephilim alien globalist elites during Noah’s days Atlantis were not only Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibals, but they were also LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic spirit cooking ritual New Age Wicca witch fanatic feminist rapists raping God’s animals to create all kinds of bestiality hybrid monsters. A lot of the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” disinformation people during the Tribulation Age will be killed by the wild beasts. The religious Christians have now opened the way for aborted fetuses to be used for Anthony Fauci’s (Josef Mengele’s son) various Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist Wicca witches’ feminist “Planned Parenthood” experiments, including attaching their live abortion body parts to animals.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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