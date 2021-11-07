Religious Freedom And Western Democracy Are Not Part Of Torah Judaism.

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What needs to happen before the Messiah comes and the Third Temple is built? How can or will The State of Israel transition from a Democracy to a Torah based Monarchy? Will it happen willingly or by force? The Jews and the World are not ready for this. This includes controversial subjects, but I feel need to be discussed and are already being discussed here in Israel.
What do you think? Let me know in the comments.
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