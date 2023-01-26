35,702 VACCINE DEATHS IN VAERS SINCE 1990 - 32,052 OF THOSE DEATHS FOLLOWED COVID SHOTS LAST 2 YEAR (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/htNlUIlzurBg/



The headline should read:3,570,200 Vaccine Deaths in VAERS Since 1990 - 3,205,000 of those Deaths Followed COVID Shots Last 2 Years





Why? There have been several studies including one by Harvard Med that proves that LESS THAN 1% OF ALL ADVERSE EVENTS ARE REPORTED TO VAERS. Think about that. However those that have downloaded VAERS results of searches know that TENS OF THOUSANDS of reports have either been removed or not added into the VAERS numbers. I would estimate that to be at least half of the deaths either not reported or removed. So the headline should read:





7.140.400 Vaccine Deaths in VAERS Since 1990 -6,410,000 of those Deaths Followed COVID Shots Last 2 Years

Think about that...





And there has been no real accounting of all the damage done before VAERS and the damage done by the WHO and Bill Bastard Asshole Fucker Gates in 3rd world countries.

Think about that...





This is a human tragedy of unprecedented magnitude. How has the FDA responded to these statistics which clearly show how deadly the EUA COVID shots have been?





Today, they recommended that all Americans be injected with COVID shots every year.The U.S. Government's own funded study from 2011 determined that less than 1% of all vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS.





It is probably far less than even 1% for the COVID shots, as medical personnel were pressured to NOT report adverse reactions from COVID shots to VAERS.





And yet, if you try to share these Government statistics from VAERS on any of the Big Tech social media sites, and the post gets too much traffic, "fact checkers" will be hired to label this as a "conspiracy theory," even though these numbers come directly from the U.S. Government's own database.

Sources:

Health Impact News: https://odysee.com/@HealthImpactNews:1

Sixth Sense: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/

