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Real Christians cannot get killed. Only fake religious Christians get killed immediately & eaten.
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83 views • March 26, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). Real Christians cannot get killed. Only cowardly traitor religious Christians get tortured and killed and eaten. Even if all your family and tens of thousands fall down dead to your left and your right, you shall remain standing unharmed. Test if God is real and the Bible is real by speaking forth 100% of God’s truth that we shared to you. Warn and expose and inform and preach all of Satan Lucifer’s secrets and plans and agendas to mobilize God’s spiritual army to hold back the spirit of the AntiChrist to protect the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace and totally genetically-unrelated strangers. Feed the flock the truth that 33.3% of the earth population is now replaced with returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and animals with upgraded human DNA and clones and androids (now 50% of Detroit city is android), and the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone avatar army is infiltrating their police and military, and 40 to 60 million humans are MILAB or alien-abducted every year for human meat food and child sex slaves and Mars planet mining slaves and laboratory specimen dissection and prostitution on the Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet cities and space fleet soldiers and converted cyborg sales to 1000 species of nephilim & chimera aliens’ space fleets (humans with human souls are preferred). Real Christians like Pastor Doug Riggs only shares a very, very small fraction of the truth on only SRA (satanic ritual abuse) and the globalist elites’ pedophile cannibalism, but they have been continuously trying to assassinate him, but he is still alive. Only religious Christians like Chris Putnam, who are trying to sell Christian books to the Christians, can get killed very easily with heart attack weapons and SIDS suffocation while he slept. If you are a real Christian, speak forth 100% of the truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill you, and restore all the Bible verses that you redefined, so that everyone will leave you in disgust and think you are a lunatic, then you will know you are a real Christian. If you are a fake religious Christian, then you need to remain silent hiding in fear or trying to protect your reputation and Christian ministry donation income; or you need to modify & sterilize & dilute the truth by 10% or 50% or 99%, in order to protect your life and reputation, because you serve a god who is 10% or 50% or 99% modified & sterilized & diluted; or you need to redefine the Bible verses to rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and tax 10% unbiblical tithes, and ask for donations for your Christian ministry business corporation, because you serve your gods Sananda Jesus and Jezebel. Your actions or inaction or partial action will identify if you are a real Christian or a fake Christian. Warn all your friends and bosses and employers and clients and families that many of their spouses and children are being raped, and sodomized, and throats cut to drain the blood, and refrigerated by the millions in cold storage & spaceships & Mars planet cities and D.U.M.B.s, and experimented on, and eaten, and replaced by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate clone avatar changelings with their MRI downloaded memories, as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall.” Earth is in a “Code Name: Broken Arrow” overrun condition with a 33.3% non-human populace, just as in Noah’s days with nephilim & chimera demon spirit globalist elites’ pedophilia and cannibalism and New Age witchcraft and feminism.
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See full article at:
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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