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7yrs ago 2019 First All Woman Spacewalk & Degrasse Interview
On this very special edition of StarTalk, Neil deGrasse Tyson catches up (literally) with Expedition 61 astronauts and flight engineers Christina Koch and Jessica Meir who are currently aboard the International Space Station. You’ll find out what kind of science experiments Christina and Jessica are currently overseeing during their mission aboard ISS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcpPR-t6MBk&t=1062s
First ALL-Women Spacewalk OCT 18TH 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Xznk0_ozIc