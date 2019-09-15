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Morse Code For SHTF, Lesson 1: Letters A, N, and W
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68 views • September 15, 2019
First lesson in international Morse code. In this lesson, I cover the first characters in this series: A, N, and W.
International Morse code cuts through noisy radio band conditions far better, at lower wattage and battery drain, than any other mode of radio communications operations.
In an emergency or SHTF scenario, international Morse code can be a lifesaving investment in learning.
Welcome. As an "extra class" ham radio Morse operator myself I am quite qualified to teach this beautiful communications art.
73 de KW0P
International Morse code cuts through noisy radio band conditions far better, at lower wattage and battery drain, than any other mode of radio communications operations.
In an emergency or SHTF scenario, international Morse code can be a lifesaving investment in learning.
Welcome. As an "extra class" ham radio Morse operator myself I am quite qualified to teach this beautiful communications art.
73 de KW0P
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