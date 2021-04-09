© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK National Health Service: narrative on C19 vaccine. This is a leaflet posted to all CAMDEN residents
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 09, 2021
If u want to read the leaflet, you will need to click PAUSE on each page. The leaflet comes DIRECTLY from the NHS, AND SINCE IT WAS DISTRIBUTED TO RESIDENTS IN Camden, it's safe to assume it was so in all other London Boroughs... And presumably the whole country then. The legal challenges are active and on. Dr Reiner Fuellmich & Colleagues Germany/USA against the WHO & CO, and Michael O' Bernicia & Co in the UK against the 'despicable four'. For sanity and insight follow Dr Vernon Coleman and the Bernicia website in the UK, Dr Fuellmich and colleagues in Germany, Dr Mikowirz and Dr Tenpenny & colleagues in the USA. my apologies for my ignorance about all the other true scientists in the world, it was dufficylt enough to find out about the above mentioned ones so bad censorship got
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.