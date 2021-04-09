UK National Health Service: narrative on C19 vaccine. This is a leaflet posted to all CAMDEN residents

If u want to read the leaflet, you will need to click PAUSE on each page. The leaflet comes DIRECTLY from the NHS, AND SINCE IT WAS DISTRIBUTED TO RESIDENTS IN Camden, it's safe to assume it was so in all other London Boroughs... And presumably the whole country then. The legal challenges are active and on. Dr Reiner Fuellmich & Colleagues Germany/USA against the WHO & CO, and Michael O' Bernicia & Co in the UK against the 'despicable four'. For sanity and insight follow Dr Vernon Coleman and the Bernicia website in the UK, Dr Fuellmich and colleagues in Germany, Dr Mikowirz and Dr Tenpenny & colleagues in the USA. my apologies for my ignorance about all the other true scientists in the world, it was dufficylt enough to find out about the above mentioned ones so bad censorship got