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** DECARBONIZATION TERRAFORMING OF PLANET EARTH IS NOW UNDER WAY ** - InfoWars/Jones/Adams -10/Nov/2021
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455 views • November 11, 2021
** Decarbonization TERRAFORMING of planet Earth is now under way… giant machines to be installed in Iowa to suck “life molecules” out of the atmosphere and cause global crops to FAIL
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 10/Nov/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-decarbonization-terraforming-of-planet-earth-is-now-under-way-giant-machines-to-be-installed-in-iowa-to-suck-life-molecules-out-of-the-atmosphere-and-cause-global-crops-to-fail.html
-- The decarbonization terraforming of planet Earth is now under way. A new project has already been launched that will install mega machines across five U.S. states to harvest “life molecules” out of the atmosphere in an effort to shut down photosynthesis and unleash global food crop failures that destroy human civilization.
Farmland is already being seized in Iowa via eminent domain to build the mechanical infrastructure that will render Earth’s atmosphere inhospitable to plant life, animal life and human life, if it is allowed to continue to operate.
It’s almost like a scene ripped right out of the film Oblivion, where giant ocean harvesting machines sucked the water off the planet, abandoning the remaining human survivors on a barren, dead world that was ransacked by aliens. But in this case, the planet’s air is being stripped of carbon, the “God element” that is the very basis of life on Earth.
The terraforming project being unleashed against planet Earth right now is called “Heartland Greenway,” and it camouflages its true intent under the cover of “green” initiatives. The website for this project is HeartlandGreenway.com, and there, you’ll find admissions that it’s all about sucking carbon dioxide molecules out of the atmosphere and burying them underground where plants can’t use the molecules for photosynthesis.
An actual CO2 pipeline is being constructed across five U.S. states to transport liquefied CO2 and bury it underground. The pipeline cross Iowa and has branches in South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois.
Farmers are powerless to stop the project, which is being pushed via eminent domain. As reported via The Hawkeye:
Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter told the board of supervisors on Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting that Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is pushing for a carbon capture pipeline to transport liquid carbon dioxide through five midwestern states.
An October letter to Broeker from the Iowa Utilities Board gives notice that, “Navigator has developed a proposal to build and operate a large-scale carbon capture pipeline system in your county that will convert carbon dioxide to a liquid form, then transport it via pipeline to a permanent underground sequestration site.”
“I don’t know for sure that we have a whole lot of say in this, county-wise,” Carter said.
Shockingly, no local media outlets bother to tell farmers that CO2 is the single most important molecule for plant growth. Globalists are literally seizing farmers’ land to erect a terraforming infrastructure that will ultimately make crops nearly impossible to grow.
This is an irrefutable scientific fact. It’s all confirmed in the process of photosynthesis
-- Cont'd --
** GLOBALISM IS A DISEASE, EVERYTHING ELSE IS A SYMPTOM ** InfoWars/Jones/Adams -10/Nov/2021
- InfoWars, Alex Jones, Mike Adams – 10/Nov/2021
-- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=618c60b011848a4172559c54
-- Across the nation, schools are closing due to “bad vaccine reactions” in teachers & staff. Meanwhile, our medical dictator Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, brags that the CIA and FBI are coming after anyone who questions his experimental injections!
** The fate of the American republic has been sealed
- Natural News, News Editors – 08/Nov/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-08-fate-of-american-republic-has-been-sealed.html
-- In other words, wherever the New World Order globalists have taken over such as California and New York, there is simply no bringing them back to the American Republic as it was conceived by our Founding Fathers and codified by the U.S. Constitution. They have already taken down the statues of those extraordinarily great men such as Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln, Lee, etc.
Therefore, the only way forward, for those states which respect the rule of law and Founding Documents, is to secede from the Union of 50 states. The NWO globalist cabal essentially owns and operates the U.S. Federal Government; and it will never willingly relinquish that raw political and military, financial and economic, social and religious power it wields over the American people.
-- Cont'd -
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 10/Nov/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-decarbonization-terraforming-of-planet-earth-is-now-under-way-giant-machines-to-be-installed-in-iowa-to-suck-life-molecules-out-of-the-atmosphere-and-cause-global-crops-to-fail.html
-- The decarbonization terraforming of planet Earth is now under way. A new project has already been launched that will install mega machines across five U.S. states to harvest “life molecules” out of the atmosphere in an effort to shut down photosynthesis and unleash global food crop failures that destroy human civilization.
Farmland is already being seized in Iowa via eminent domain to build the mechanical infrastructure that will render Earth’s atmosphere inhospitable to plant life, animal life and human life, if it is allowed to continue to operate.
It’s almost like a scene ripped right out of the film Oblivion, where giant ocean harvesting machines sucked the water off the planet, abandoning the remaining human survivors on a barren, dead world that was ransacked by aliens. But in this case, the planet’s air is being stripped of carbon, the “God element” that is the very basis of life on Earth.
The terraforming project being unleashed against planet Earth right now is called “Heartland Greenway,” and it camouflages its true intent under the cover of “green” initiatives. The website for this project is HeartlandGreenway.com, and there, you’ll find admissions that it’s all about sucking carbon dioxide molecules out of the atmosphere and burying them underground where plants can’t use the molecules for photosynthesis.
An actual CO2 pipeline is being constructed across five U.S. states to transport liquefied CO2 and bury it underground. The pipeline cross Iowa and has branches in South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois.
Farmers are powerless to stop the project, which is being pushed via eminent domain. As reported via The Hawkeye:
Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter told the board of supervisors on Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting that Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is pushing for a carbon capture pipeline to transport liquid carbon dioxide through five midwestern states.
An October letter to Broeker from the Iowa Utilities Board gives notice that, “Navigator has developed a proposal to build and operate a large-scale carbon capture pipeline system in your county that will convert carbon dioxide to a liquid form, then transport it via pipeline to a permanent underground sequestration site.”
“I don’t know for sure that we have a whole lot of say in this, county-wise,” Carter said.
Shockingly, no local media outlets bother to tell farmers that CO2 is the single most important molecule for plant growth. Globalists are literally seizing farmers’ land to erect a terraforming infrastructure that will ultimately make crops nearly impossible to grow.
This is an irrefutable scientific fact. It’s all confirmed in the process of photosynthesis
-- Cont'd --
** GLOBALISM IS A DISEASE, EVERYTHING ELSE IS A SYMPTOM ** InfoWars/Jones/Adams -10/Nov/2021
- InfoWars, Alex Jones, Mike Adams – 10/Nov/2021
-- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=618c60b011848a4172559c54
-- Across the nation, schools are closing due to “bad vaccine reactions” in teachers & staff. Meanwhile, our medical dictator Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, brags that the CIA and FBI are coming after anyone who questions his experimental injections!
** The fate of the American republic has been sealed
- Natural News, News Editors – 08/Nov/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-08-fate-of-american-republic-has-been-sealed.html
-- In other words, wherever the New World Order globalists have taken over such as California and New York, there is simply no bringing them back to the American Republic as it was conceived by our Founding Fathers and codified by the U.S. Constitution. They have already taken down the statues of those extraordinarily great men such as Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln, Lee, etc.
Therefore, the only way forward, for those states which respect the rule of law and Founding Documents, is to secede from the Union of 50 states. The NWO globalist cabal essentially owns and operates the U.S. Federal Government; and it will never willingly relinquish that raw political and military, financial and economic, social and religious power it wields over the American people.
-- Cont'd -
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