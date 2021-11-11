COMMON LAW AND THE SOVEREIGN MAN ** - Christopher James

** Common Law and corporate "personhood" global enslavementA Warrior Calls, Christopher JamesTO THE WORLD...THIS GIFT OF CORE KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED TO SAVE OUR WORLD. God Speed!DescriptionThis channel and www.awarriorcalls.com has been created for YOU and our world to acquire knowledge kept from us for centuries. With over 20 years of investigative research and actions in many fields this knowledge is NOT opinions shown.... these are FACTS of massive fraud committed against EVERY man and woman right from moment we are born.... and its time you learn WHO you are! This ONE truth time has come while our world is being terrorized submersed in deceit and evil all around us...it's time you awake and we gather on mass in the thousands at our local PUBLIC courthouses with this knowledge to correct once and for all and see justice done. No matter what the trespass...occurring in our world the solution is ALWAYS at our PUBLIC COURTHOUSES... but we must access them correctly which requires knowing WHO YOU ARE and what was done to you when born [unlawful conversion]...once these foundational truths are known within your heart mind and Soul... this evil is toast. God Speed** “We of this mighty western Republic have to grapple with the dangers that spring from popular self-government tried on a scale incomparably vaster than ever before in the history of mankind, and from an abounding material prosperity greater also than anything which the world has hitherto seen.As regards the first set of dangers, it behooves us to remember that men can never escape being governed. Either they must govern themselves or they must submit to being governed by others. If from lawlessness or fickleness, from folly or self-indulgence, they refuse to govern themselves then most assuredly in the end they will have to governed from the outside. They can prevent the need of government from without only by showing they possess the power of government from within. A sovereign cannot make excuses for his failures; a sovereign must accept the responsibility for the exercise of power that inheres in him; and where, as is true in our Republic, the people are sovereign, then the people must show a sober understanding as a foundation every republic must rest.”(President Theodore Roosevelt; Opening of the Jamestown Exposition; Norfolk, VA, April 26, 1907)-- The Zionist central banking system of the United States of America, better known as the Federal Reserve System, was created in 1913 to deplete the wealth of the people utilizing Usury to this present day.** “Natural laws cannot be created, repealed, or modified by legislation. Congress should know there are many things which it cannot do.”It is now proposed to make the Federal Government the guardian of its citizens. If that should be done, the nation soon must perish. There can only be a free nation when the people themselves are free and administer the government which they have set up to protect their rights. Where the government must provide work, and incidentally food and clothing for its citizens, freedom and individuality will be destroyed and eventually the citizens will become serfs to the general government.”(Congressional Record-Senate, 1933)1st Correct the record from the unlawful conversion that happened against every man and woman, and create our correct ID.2nd We need to restore our public courthouses to common law.3rd We need to remove our central banking system. I.e. the Federal Reserve and establish a currency backed by Gold or Silver.4th Address the Constitution Republic as our lawful government.