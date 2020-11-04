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Kristinn Hrafnsson: The Corruption of Media & Julian Assange's Future
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16 views • November 04, 2020
Journalist Kristinn Hrafnsson discusses the corrupt partisanship of the mainstream media and how they are lapdogs for the establishment. He gives an update on the Julian Assange case, the severe mistreatment of Assange and his case, and what a Biden vs. Trump presidency would mean for Assange.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
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Show Notes
Election Day "Shocker": Mueller Went After WikiLeaks & Roger Stone For DNC Hacks But Found 'Lack Of Evidence' https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mueller-investigated-wikleaks-roger-stone-dnc-hacks-found-lack-evidence-charges
Julian Assange will learn on January 4 whether he will be sent to US to face hacking charges that could see him jailed for 175 years https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8894665/Julian-Assange-learn-January-4-sent-face-hacking-charges.html
Websites
Wikileaks https://wikileaks.org
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/khrafnsson
About Kristinn Hrafnsson
Kristinn Hrafnsson is an Icelandic investigative journalist and WikiLeaks advocate. Prior to this, he worked as a journalist and spokesperson for WikiLeaks. Mr. Hrafnsson won Iceland's peak journalism prize, the Icelandic Press Association Award, three times: in 2004 for best feature, 2007 for investigative journalism and in 2010 as Journalist of the Year.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Election Day "Shocker": Mueller Went After WikiLeaks & Roger Stone For DNC Hacks But Found 'Lack Of Evidence' https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mueller-investigated-wikleaks-roger-stone-dnc-hacks-found-lack-evidence-charges
Julian Assange will learn on January 4 whether he will be sent to US to face hacking charges that could see him jailed for 175 years https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8894665/Julian-Assange-learn-January-4-sent-face-hacking-charges.html
Websites
Wikileaks https://wikileaks.org
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/khrafnsson
About Kristinn Hrafnsson
Kristinn Hrafnsson is an Icelandic investigative journalist and WikiLeaks advocate. Prior to this, he worked as a journalist and spokesperson for WikiLeaks. Mr. Hrafnsson won Iceland's peak journalism prize, the Icelandic Press Association Award, three times: in 2004 for best feature, 2007 for investigative journalism and in 2010 as Journalist of the Year.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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