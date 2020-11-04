BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kristinn Hrafnsson: The Corruption of Media & Julian Assange's Future
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
445 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • November 04, 2020
Journalist Kristinn Hrafnsson discusses the corrupt partisanship of the mainstream media and how they are lapdogs for the establishment. He gives an update on the Julian Assange case, the severe mistreatment of Assange and his case, and what a Biden vs. Trump presidency would mean for Assange.

*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020

*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate

Show Notes
Election Day "Shocker": Mueller Went After WikiLeaks & Roger Stone For DNC Hacks But Found 'Lack Of Evidence' https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mueller-investigated-wikleaks-roger-stone-dnc-hacks-found-lack-evidence-charges
Julian Assange will learn on January 4 whether he will be sent to US to face hacking charges that could see him jailed for 175 years https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8894665/Julian-Assange-learn-January-4-sent-face-hacking-charges.html

Websites
Wikileaks https://wikileaks.org
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/khrafnsson

About Kristinn Hrafnsson
Kristinn Hrafnsson is an Icelandic investigative journalist and WikiLeaks advocate. Prior to this, he worked as a journalist and spokesperson for WikiLeaks. Mr. Hrafnsson won Iceland's peak journalism prize, the Icelandic Press Association Award, three times: in 2004 for best feature, 2007 for investigative journalism and in 2010 as Journalist of the Year.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
trumpcensorshipnewspoliticsdeep statebig techjulian assangebidenmainstream mediamsmextraditionwikileaksalternative media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy