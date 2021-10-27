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FDA Public Comments and Vote on Emergency Use Authorization for 5-11 year old Children - context by the Good Fight ForEvermore
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10 views • October 27, 2021
Emergency Use Authorization was granted by FDA 17 to 1 abstention for children 5 to 11 and we will be broadcasting a Special Show tonight at 9 PM EST From FWG "The Good Fight ForEvermore" with the Public Comment session and the actual vote and comment session following the vote from the FDA. Parents and grandparents you don't want to miss it.
FWG Broadcasting videos:
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Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
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Find us on these sites:
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources.
Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
TLB Talk: https://tlbtalk.com/groups/view/41/freedom-watchers-groups
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
Find us on these sites:
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources.
Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
TLB Talk: https://tlbtalk.com/groups/view/41/freedom-watchers-groups
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