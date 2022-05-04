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In Ukraine, another Monument to the Winners of Nazism was Dismantled. Nikolai Kuznetsov Liberated Ukraine from the Nazi invaders. Died in 1944 at age 32.- 050322
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130 views • May 04, 2022
In Ukraine, another monument to the winners of Nazism was dismantled.
This time, the sculpture was removed to Soviet intelligence officer, hero of the USSR Nikolai Kuznetsov in Rivne, social media users reported.
Kuznetsov was able to eliminate 11 high-ranking representatives of Nazi Germany. In addition, Kuznetsov's information helped the Soviet command to ensure the security of the Tehran Conference, prepare for the Battle of the Kursk Bulge, and liberate Ukraine from the Nazi invaders.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikolai_Kuznetsov_(spy)
This time, the sculpture was removed to Soviet intelligence officer, hero of the USSR Nikolai Kuznetsov in Rivne, social media users reported.
Kuznetsov was able to eliminate 11 high-ranking representatives of Nazi Germany. In addition, Kuznetsov's information helped the Soviet command to ensure the security of the Tehran Conference, prepare for the Battle of the Kursk Bulge, and liberate Ukraine from the Nazi invaders.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikolai_Kuznetsov_(spy)
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