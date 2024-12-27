ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 12/27/24 • HARRISON ON THE H-1B DEBATE, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AMERICA IN CRISIS! DEMOCRATS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BLOCK PRESIDENT TRUMP FROM TAKING OFFICE JANUARY 20TH, 2025 – MUST-WATCH & SHARE
Alex Jones will also explain why he agrees with Elon Musk on the H-1B skilled worker visa controversy in this exclusive transmission!
Share the link to this Infowars broadcast to take part in the information war and stay tuned for the 4th hour, hosted by Jay Dyer.
CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION
https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron
ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• Follow @AJNlive on X
To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel
STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)
Easy and Simple To Use
https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg
Thank You, Ron
• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place
• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson