INTO THE FRAY...TAKE A MOMENT.

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You won't regret listening to this. Take a moment. This is t your usual, useless dribble... But WARNING: YOU HAVE TO BE GROWN TO RIDE THIS TRAIN. Weaksauce individuals WILL NOT appreciate this video. However, if your thoughtful and know your heart, allow it to hear this. Love and honesty shine thru the darkest of times to be heard by those that are looking for it.