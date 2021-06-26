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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1556 - Alisha Jordan - Report on the attack
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Alisha, a Gaelic football player who was visiting from Ireland, was walking home after a night out with friends, when Bynum hit her in the face with a concrete block. Alisha suffered 2 broken cheekbones, a broken nose, fractures to both orbital bones, an almost full set of smashed teeth, and nerve damage that resulted in her losing her sight for 2 weeks. She has had 10 metal plates inserted in to her face and several reconstructive operations.
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