Capitol Punishment - The Movie (Updated Trailer)

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Told through the eyes of the people who were there on the ground, Capitol Punishment shows the world the true story of January 6, 2021.
Everything that we are being told is a lie and Americans are being persecuted to support that lie.
January 6 was years in the making and the threat to the survival of America as we know it, has never been greater.