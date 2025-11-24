Rubio’s full statement after the first round of talks with the Ukrainian delegation - yesterday, Nov 23rd

Rubio’s full statement after the first round of talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

At the Geneva talks, the Americans accused Ukraine of leaking Trump’s plan to the U.S. press, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reports.

🚨Behind the scenes: Two sources with knowledge of the talks said the upbeat statements by Rubio and Yermak came several hours after a tense meeting Sunday morning

🚨During the meeting, the American side accused the Ukrainians of leaking negative details about the plan in the U.S. press. The Ukrainians agreed to issue a positive statement by one of their negotiators in order to clear the air, a source said

🚨Later in the day, the Ukrainian side presented a counterproposal with requests for changes to Trump's plan, a source with knowledge of the talks said

🚨The source said the U.S. expressed willingness to make some changes based on the Ukrainian counterproposal

Nov 23

U.S., Ukraine make progress towards understandings on Trump's peace plan, officials say. @demarest_colin and me report for @axios

11:57 AM · Nov 23, 2025

Full text of Europe’s 24-point counter-proposal for a “peace plan.”

1. End the war & create arrangements meant to prevent any repeat, establishing a permanent framework for “lasting peace and security.”

2. Both sides commit to a full, unconditional ceasefire — in the air, on land, & at sea.

3. Immediate talks begin on the technical setup for monitoring the ceasefire, with US & European participation.

4. A US-led international monitoring mission is introduced, relying mainly on satellites, drones, and remote tools, with an on-the-ground component to investigate alleged violations.

5. A mechanism is created for filing & investigating ceasefire violations & discussing “corrective measures.”

6. Russia must “unconditionally” return all deported or “illegally displaced” UKR children, under int'l supervision.

7. Full prisoner exchange under the “all for all” principle. Russia must also release all civilian detainees.

8. After the ceasefire stabilizes, both sides take humanitarian steps, including allowing family visits across the line of contact.

9. UKR’s sovereignty is reaffirmed; UKR cannot be forced into neutrality.

10. UKR receives legally binding security guarantees from the US & others — effectively an Article 5-style arrangement.

11. No restrictions are placed on UKR’s armed forces or its defense industry, including foreign military cooperation.

12. Security guarantors form an ad-hoc group of European & willing non-European states. UKR decides which foreign forces, weapons, & missions it allows on its territory.

13. UKR’s NATO membership depends only on internal Alliance consensus.

14. UKR becomes an EU member.

15. UKR remains a non-nuclear state under the NPT.

16. Territorial issues are addressed only after a full unconditional ceasefire.

17. Territorial negotiations start from the current line of control.

18. Once agreed, neither Russia nor UKR may alter territorial arrangements by force.

19. UKR regains control of the Zaporozhye NPP (with US involvement) & the Kakhovka Dam, under a special transfer mechanism.

20. UKR receives unhindered access on the Dnieper River & control of the Kinburn Spit.

21. UKR and its partners conduct unrestricted economic cooperation.

22. UKR is fully rebuilt and financially compensated — including through frozen Russian sovereign assets, which remain blocked until Russia pays compensation.

23. Sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be partially & gradually eased only after a “sustainable peace,” with automatic snap-back if the deal is violated.

24. Separate talks begin on European security architecture with all OSCE states.

Reuters published a different European draft that departs sharply from The Telegraph’s version.

➡️Army cap. Reuters would limit UKR’s armed forces to 800,000 troops. The Telegraph draft had no such restriction.

➡️Zaporozhye NPP. Reuters calls to restart the plant under IAEA control and split the electricity 50/50 between Russia and UKR (matching Trump’s idea). Telegraph gave the plant fully to UKR.

➡️NATO presence. Reuters says NATO won’t station forces permanently in UKR in peacetime. Telegraph left that choice to Kiev.

➡️G8 return. Reuters allows for Russia’s possible return to the G8; Telegraph did not.

➡️Elections & timing. Reuters wants elections held as soon as possible after signing; Telegraph omitted this.

➡️Use of force. Reuters bars UKR from using force to restore control over occupied areas. Telegraph only banned force after territorial issues were agreed.

➡️Common ground. Both drafts agree the war must stop along the front line (Trump’s plan asks the AFU to leave the Donetsk reg).

Rubio, who is negotiating in Geneva, says he has not seen any European plans.