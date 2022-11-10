Stew Peters Full Show: GOP Must End WAR In UKRAINE!

Stop funding this insane Ukraine war, and demand that we negotiate a peace deal before this conflict kills tens or hundreds of millions of people and destroys civilization as we know it.

Tana Goertz joins to expose the tactics of the Democrats that lead to lying, sweeping elections. Our system is rigged against us, by the people in power against us!

Brazilian Federal Deputy Gustavo Gayer joins to detail how Jair Bolsonaro fought for Brazilians against Big Tech and fake news while in office.

Gustavo believes Bolsonaro was Brazil's Trump, and that he lost because he was a threat to the globalist cabal!