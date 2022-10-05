Meet the Mormons 1I

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Two major differences between Mormonism and Christianity which are our view of God and our view of salvation. What follows is the Book of Mormon comparable to the Bible. They interviewed archeologists and a number of people to find out what has been discovered about the book of Mormon. These fellows went as far as visiting South America to find evidence that the history described in the Book of Mormon is real.