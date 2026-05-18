Israel may have attacked UAE & Saudi Arabia to throw them into war against Iran - Larry C Johnson, ex-CIA analyst

Israel may have attacked UAE and Saudi Arabia to throw them into war against Iran — ex-CIA analyst



The recent drone attack against the Persian Gulf nations — with the UAE reporting its nuclear plant was hit from the direction of its western border — "was likely a false flag strike to provoke their retaliation against Iran," former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says.



💬 "I think you can't rule out the likelihood, in my view, the high likelihood, that this was an attack by Israel trying to masquerade it as the attack of an Iranian proxy," he explains.

Adding:

Fars news on the activation of AD on Qeshm island



"Hormozgan Governorate: Qeshm Air Defense Activated to Counter Small Drones



➡️The sound heard a few hours ago on Qeshm Island was due to the activation of air defense systems and engagement with enemy small drones.



➡️The situation is completely under control and the conditions on Qeshm Island are fully stable."