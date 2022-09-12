Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mankind has 'nothing to do' with causing climate change: astrophysicist
1705 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

To an RT reporter's astonishment, astrophysicist Piers Corbyn, the founder of Weather Action, responded in a video interview that the current weather patterns have nothing to do with man-made climate change. Instead, Corbin flatly states that those pushing this narrative are just trying to make money.

For more information on the Henkel Conference and its events, please visit https://www.ascensionmadison.com/henkel.html

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Repost_PiersCorbin_091222

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Repost_PiersCorbin_091222

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
climate changeconspiracypiers corbyn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket