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The Left's addiction to Trump | Dave Rubin
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120 views • January 22, 2021
Political commentator and talk host Dave Rubin and Newsmax TV's John Bachman discuss the perceived 'addiction' to former President Trump, his critics' obsession with making comments about him, and the future of this dynamic under the Biden administration. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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