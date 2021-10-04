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More videos on unknown elements found in COVID vaccination vials
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481 views • October 04, 2021
ORWELL CITY - October 03, 2021
During their 148th program, La Quinta Columna shared 2 new light microscopy videos of the contents of a COVID-19 vaccination vial.
The Spanish duo has again reiterated that one of the reasons why the final report that Dr. Campra has been working on for months has taken so long to complete is, in part, because it has taken a good amount of time time to identify the elements that have been detected in the vials. These are strange things that are not described in the literature.
Above is the key excerpt from the program brought to English by Orwell City.
During their 148th program, La Quinta Columna shared 2 new light microscopy videos of the contents of a COVID-19 vaccination vial.
The Spanish duo has again reiterated that one of the reasons why the final report that Dr. Campra has been working on for months has taken so long to complete is, in part, because it has taken a good amount of time time to identify the elements that have been detected in the vials. These are strange things that are not described in the literature.
Above is the key excerpt from the program brought to English by Orwell City.
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